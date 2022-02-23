Hospitality Group Of The Year: Jeffer Mangels

By Joyce Hanson (February 23, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP last year advised real estate developer Relevant Group on a $1 billion hospitality and entertainment district portfolio in Hollywood and Condor Hospitality Trust on a $305 million sale of the company's entire portfolio to Blackstone, landing it among Law360's 2021 Hospitality Groups of the Year. Jeffer Mangels' global hospitality group, which currently has 50 lawyers across every department of the 120-attorney law firm, launched 35 years ago and has since guided approximately 4,500 properties worldwide valued at about $112 billion, according to group founder and chairman Jim Butler. "We have grown, and it is not...

