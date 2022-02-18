Telecommunications Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

By Kelcee Griffis (February 18, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Attorneys at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP have recently steered billions of dollars in broadband infrastructure investment deals, including propping up Chile's first open-access wholesale fiber company, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Telecommunications Groups of the Year. For David Lieberman, who heads up the firm's energy and infrastructure practice, the group's successes over the last year — which also include taking Boingo Wireless private for $854 million and helping Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners acquire Astound Broadband for $8.1 billion — point to a white-hot interest in deals that expand next-generation communications networks. "Investors generally are enthused about the opportunities,...

