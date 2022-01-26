International Trade Group Of The Year: Kelley Drye

By Madison Arnold (January 26, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- With wins in two of the largest international trade remedy cases ever, filed on behalf of the U.S. Aluminum Association and producers of steel wire, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP secured its place among Law360's 2021 International Trade Groups of the Year. The firm's international trade practice group, which has upward of 40 professionals and 50 total employees, brought to conclusion in 2021 two of the largest anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases ever, which dealt with aluminum sheets and steel wire strand. "Certainly both cases were very large, but our clients were facing surging imports that were unfairly traded and subsidized...

