Construction Group Of The Year: Cozen O'Connor

By Charlie Innis (February 18, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Cozen O'Connor successfully defended Energy Transfer Partners-owned Rover Pipeline LLC against Texas contractor U.S. Pipeline in a suit that alleged more than $100 million in claims and ended in a near-total victory for the firm's client, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Construction Groups of the Year. Jim Kwartnik, a member of Cozen O'Connor's construction law practice, said the case may be one of the greatest successes the group will ever have, given the time constraints and pressures facing the team and the tremendous result they achieved for Energy Transfer. "In my mind, Rover, no matter what year that would...

