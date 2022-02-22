Hospitality Group Of The Year: Greenberg Traurig

By Matt Perez (February 22, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP in the last year represented investment firms in the acquisition of the iconic W Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., and advised on the development of a five-star luxury hotel in Kyoto, Japan, illustrating why it is again among Law360's 2021 Hospitality Groups of the Year. A subset of its 500-lawyer-strong real estate group, Greenberg Traurig's hospitality group boasts 45 attorneys across 19 offices in North America, Europe and Asia, with the practice growing in the past year. "We're continuing to attract potential new lawyers to our firm who are looking for a place that really understands hospitality and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS