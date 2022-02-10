Media Group Of The Year: Williams & Connolly

By Nick Muscavage (February 10, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Williams & Connolly LLP scored an appellate win for a photographer's copyright claims against the Andy Warhol Foundation, obtained dismissals for The Washington Post and CNN in three defamation actions and won a major victory on behalf of four major broadcasters, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Media & Entertainment Groups of the Year. The Washington, D.C.-based firm has about two dozen attorneys in its First Amendment and media practice. The practice group's leadership explained that the firm's groups aren't as strictly defined as those of other firms, and instead it prides itself on its broad-based litigation capacity....

