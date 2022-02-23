Fintech Group Of The Year: Paul Hastings

By Elise Hansen (February 23, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- In a field brimming with regulatory uncertainties, Paul Hastings LLP's regulatory work with cryptocurrency companies, payment platforms, online lenders and more has put it at the cutting edge of fintech developments, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Fintech Groups of the Year. The firm's fintech team has grown to nearly 60 attorneys spanning dozens of countries and jurisdictions, including the U.S., Europe, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai and Sao Paulo. The firm has been involved in a number of big-ticket deals over the past year, including serving as regulatory counsel for global payments company Payoneer in its special purpose acquisition...

