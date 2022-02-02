Environmental Group Of The Year: Sheppard Mullin

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 2, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP counseled nonprofits seeking to protect endangered species, guided the International Emissions Trading Association in a case against the federal government and represented an all-electric car manufacturer in a dispute with California's Air Resources Board, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Environmental Groups of the Year. The firm's recent work for a wide range of clients highlights its strengths when it comes to defending clients in suits involving the federal government or challenging California state regulation at a time when businesses are looking to align market incentives with renewable and sustainable energy. One of...

