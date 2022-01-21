Banking Group Of The Year: Davis Polk

By Jon Hill (January 21, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP represented Morgan Stanley in its $13 billion acquisition of E-Trade, which was the biggest purchase by a Wall Street bank in more than a decade, and helped a major Indian bank successfully sew up a U.S. regulatory investigation, just two of the accomplishments that earned the team a spot among Law360's 2021 Banking Groups of the Year. With a roster of clients that includes global financial services powerhouses and up-and-coming fintech platforms, Davis Polk boasts a reputation as a top financial institution law firm that dates back to the late 1800s, when financier J.P. Morgan began...

