Fintech Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

By Lauren Berg (February 22, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP's fintech team steered longtime client Mailchimp's $12 billion sale to Intuit, advised Square's Cash App on its quest to integrate an investing function and guided Capital One Ventures through multiple multimillion-dollar investments, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Fintech Groups of the Year. The firm's fintech practice spans the globe, boasting a presence in Washington, D.C., the San Francisco Bay Area, the United Kingdom, Germany and Dubai. It has become a big focus of the firm's work, with a lot of cross-office collaboration happening, according to King & Spalding corporate, finance and investments partner Daniel...

