Securities Group Of The Year: Motley Rice

By Sarah Jarvis (January 20, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Motley Rice LLC helped negotiate an $809.5 million deal with Twitter announced on the same day jury selection was set to begin in a shareholder suit over claims the social media giant overstated user engagement, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Securities Groups of the Year. The settlement, which is awaiting final approval in the Northern District of California, ends claims that Twitter exaggerated its user engagement in 2015, causing shares to fall almost 15% in one day. Gregg S. Levin, who worked on the case from the beginning, said the settlement ranks 18th in terms of gross settlement fund...

