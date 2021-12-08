NJ Pot Regulator Approves Delayed Medical Shop Licenses

By Sam Reisman (December 8, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- New Jersey's cannabis regulator has announced it will approve 30 medical marijuana dispensary licenses whose 2019 applications had been frozen by a court-directed stay lifted earlier this year. The Cannabis Regulatory Commission said in a statement Tuesday that the move would nearly double the number of dispensaries in the Garden State and that the businesses would not be subject to any rules local municipalities put in place governing the new adult-use cannabis regime. "The applicants have been waiting for a while, and I am pleased we have been able to complete it. I am even more pleased to take this action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS