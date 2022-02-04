International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Debevoise

By Caroline Simson (February 4, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP helped Qatar peacefully resolve a yearslong dispute with its neighbors and secured a €111 million ($125.2 million) arbitral award in a case that put a spotlight on media freedom, landing the firm among Law360's 2021 International Arbitration Groups of the Year. Debevoise's international arbitration practice boasts 15 partners and around 75 counsel and associates throughout 10 offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia, growing from a somewhat small practice area two decades ago into one of the firm's "marquee" practices, according to Mark W. Friedman, who co-chairs the firm's international dispute resolution group. As of now, the...

