Government Contracts Group Of The Year: Wiley

By Grace Dixon (February 3, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP shielded a client's place in the running for a $33.5 billion equipment contract and came out on top in Boeing's tussle with the federal government to protect its intellectual property, securing the firm's spot among Law360's 2021 Government Contracts Groups of the Year. When military equipment contractor Atlantic Diving Supply Inc. found itself facing two bid protests launched by competing bidders who had been knocked out of the running for a $33.5 billion Defense Logistics Agency contract, Wiley stepped in to defend ADS. Quantico Tactical Inc. and Unifire Inc. claimed in a consolidated challenge that their bids had...

