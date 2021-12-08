Pensions Body Issues New Online Portal Data Guidance

By Martin Croucher (December 8, 2021, 11:34 AM GMT) -- A standards-setting body for the pensions sector has published guidance on how retirement schemes should format consumer data, in preparation of the launch of a landmark online portal that will link Britons with their missing retirement savings pots. The Pensions Administration Standards Association said on Tuesday that providers should start to adjust their clients' records in line with the guidance to be ready for the date when the initiative is implemented. "This initial guidance is essential reading for all scheme trustees, pension providers and their suppliers," Chris Connelly, chairman of the association's Pensions Dashboards Working Group, said. "It is easy to...

