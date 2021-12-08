Property Boss Can't Use Bankruptcy To Delay Contempt Case

By Richard Crump (December 8, 2021, 3:29 PM GMT) -- A bankrupt property tycoon who funneled £13 million ($17.2 million) from his family business cannot delay contempt proceedings until he has attempted to annul his bankruptcy, a London court has said, dismissing the application on Wednesday as "totally without merit." Edward Wojakovski, former chief executive of Tonstate Group Ltd., is seeking to quash an bankruptcy order against him. At the same time, the company is pursuing a contempt application against him for allegedly breaching court orders tied to the recovery of his assets. Judge Anthony Zacaroli refused to stay the contempt proceedings based on "serious allegations of breaches of court orders" at...

