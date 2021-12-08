3 Firms Build $3.2B Deal For Black & Decker's Security Biz

By Benjamin Horney (December 8, 2021, 9:02 AM EST) -- Freshfields-led Stanley Black & Decker has struck a $3.2 billion deal to sell the majority of its security business to Swedish security services giant Securitas, advised by K&L Gates and Mannheimer Swartling, the companies said Wednesday. Under the terms of the transaction, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. will sell most of its security assets, which include Indianapolis-based businesses focused on both commercial electronic security and health care security, for $3.2 billion in cash, according to a statement. The assets involved in the deal are expected to post 2021 revenues of about $1.7 billion in total. The Black & Decker security businesses...

