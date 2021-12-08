BGI Units Appeal DNA Sequencing Infringement Ruling

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 8, 2021, 7:46 PM GMT) -- Four BGI Group subsidiaries urged an appellate court on Wednesday to overturn findings that they infringed valid patents for rapid DNA sequencing held by Illumina Cambridge Ltd., saying the inventions were obvious considering the prior research in the field. Counsel for the subsidiaries of BGI, formerly known as Beijing Genomics Institute, also argued in the Court of Appeal that Illumina was not entitled to the early 2002 priority date granted for one of the patents. Tom Mitcheson QC of Three New Square added that the patent would therefore be invalidated as lacking an inventive step based on a 2003 patent application from...

