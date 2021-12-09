The Biggest Moments For Del.'s Legal Industry In 2021

By Rose Krebs (December 9, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- For Delaware's legal community, 2021 marked another year of navigating the ongoing pandemic while also dealing with major judicial developments and trying to tackle an issue the state has long grappled with: bringing more diversity to the bar and bench. Law360 Pulse looks back at some of the significant happenings in Delaware's legal industry in 2021, as the state's courts moved along busy caseloads, and in some instances returned to in-person proceedings. A More 'Flexible' Way of Doing Business When Delaware's courts this year lifted the judicial emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and restarted jury trials and in-person...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS