Fed. Circ. Scolds Apple Atty In PTAB Audio IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (December 8, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit's chief judge rebuked an attorney for Apple on Wednesday, telling him "to be more accurate" in representations to the court about why it should affirm a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating several claims in an audio enhancement patent. Apple Inc. wants the Federal Circuit to affirm a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating several claims in an audio enhancement patent. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) U.S. Chief Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore's comment came as a three-judge panel weighed Andrea Electronics Corp.'s appeal of the PTAB's October 2020 remand decision. Andrea Electronics wants the case sent...

