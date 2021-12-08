Texas Tax Talk: Exemption Win Signals Taxpayer Opportunity

By Matthew Larsen, Ben Geslison and Derek Young (December 8, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- In October, in Hegar v. Texas Westmoreland Coal Co., the Texas Court of Appeals for the Third District handed taxpayers a win in confirming that mineral extraction equipment may qualify for the Texas sales tax manufacturing exemption.[1] Westmoreland is important not only for its specific holding, but also for its analysis that might support a more expansive reading of the exemption under other facts. As discussed below, Westmoreland builds on another recent decision that rejected the comptroller's narrow interpretation of the exemption. In so doing, it signals that taxpayers may have further opportunities to expand the exemption. In June 2016, the Texas...

