ConocoPhillips To Sell Indonesian Assets For $1.4 Billion

By Clark Mindock (December 8, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- ConocoPhillips announced Wednesday it is selling nearly $1.4 billion in Indonesian oil assets and picking up $1.65 billion worth of an Australian pipeline, a move the company says will help diversify its Asia Pacific portfolio. The oil giant said in a statement that the Indonesian assets include the sale of a subsidiary that indirectly owns a 54% interest in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract — a 20-year production contract between Indonesia and companies including ConocoPhillips and others — as well a 35% shareholding interest in the TransAsia Pipeline Company, which provides a variety of related services. The sale of...

