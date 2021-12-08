Another Ohio Appeals Court Sides With Insurer In COVID Suit

By Ben Zigterman (December 8, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- Another Ohio appellate court has ruled in favor of an insurer facing a COVID-19 coverage suit, this time upholding Erie Insurance Exchange's early victory against a sports apparel store. Ohio's Fifth Appellate District ruled that pandemic shutdown orders don't cause direct physical loss or damage that would trigger insurance coverage. (Getty) A three-judge panel agreed Tuesday with the lower court's April ruling that pandemic shutdown orders don't cause direct physical loss or damage that would qualify Sanzo Enterprises LLC for coverage. Sanzo, which operates a Play It Again Sports store in Westerville, had argued that the loss of use of its store should...

