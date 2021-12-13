Jenner & Block Managing Partner Nominated To Lead NYC Bar

By Marco Poggio (December 13, 2021, 9:02 AM EST) -- The New York City Bar Association has nominated Susan J. Kohlmann, the managing partner of Jenner & Block LLP's New York office, as its new president, the attorney group said Monday. It also announced nominations for other leadership positions. If confirmed during the City Bar's annual meeting on May 17, Kohlmann will replace Sheila S. Boston, an Arnold & Porter partner and first woman of color to serve as president of the association. Conrad Harper was the association's first Black president in the early 1990s. Nominated officers usually go on to take the office. Presidents serve one-year terms and are traditionally reelected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS