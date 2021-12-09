Porter Hedges Adds IP Litigator As Partner In Houston

By Emma Cueto (December 9, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- Porter Hedges LLP has added a Houston intellectual property attorney as a partner in the firm's litigation practice group. In an announcement Wednesday, the firm said that Sarah Ring, who worked as an engineer in the natural gas industry prior to her legal career, will help build out the firm's intellectual property capabilities. "We are thrilled that Sarah has joined our intellectual property team which is a priority for the firm and continues to grow," said Managing Partner Rob Reedy in a statement. "Her broad-based commercial litigation experience and technical background are an ideal fit for our firm and our clients."...

