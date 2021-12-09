Conflict Causes Judge Switch In Southern Copper Suit In Del.

By Rose Krebs (December 9, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A vice chancellor has stepped away from a more than two-year court battle over stockholder allegations that Southern Copper Corp. has been exploited by its controlling investors, just as the Delaware Chancery Court readies to consider a proposed $24.5 million settlement to end the suit. In a letter sent to counsel on Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said he recently developed "a personal conflict in this matter" and so must recuse himself from continuing to preside over the case. The vice chancellor offered no further detail on the conflict. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick reassigned the case to Vice Chancellor Lori...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS