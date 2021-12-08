Trade Court Vacates Duties On Certain Chinese Solar Cells

By Jennifer Doherty (December 8, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade approved the U.S. Department of Commerce's move to free certain Chinese manufacturers' solar cells from anti-dumping duties on Wednesday, ruling that the agency had finally presented an evidence-based tariff calculation. Trade Judge Claire R. Kelly accepted Commerce's fourth remand results in two consolidated appeals led by Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd. and Canadian Solar International Ltd. almost five months after she sent the department back to the drawing board for using outlier data to evaluate the cost of nitrogen the companies used to fabricate solar cells. "No party objects to Commerce's surrogate country selection,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS