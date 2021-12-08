Pa. Tells State Justices School Mask Order Was 'Quarantine'

By Matthew Santoni (December 8, 2021, 3:21 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's school mask mandate was authorized under a section of state law that allows the health secretary to enact a "modified quarantine" of people potentially exposed to COVID-19, a deputy attorney general told the state Supreme Court on Wednesday. Given the pervasive nature of the pandemic, health officials had to assume that anyone could be exposed to the virus, and state law allows acting Health Secretary Alison Beam to take "other disease control measures" and enact restrictions on potentially exposed people by barring them from schools and day care centers while unmasked, Senior Deputy Attorney General Sean A. Kirkpatrick argued before...

