Red State AGs Ask 8th Circ. To Revive Carbon Cost Challenge

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 8, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A group of Republican attorneys general have asked the Eighth Circuit to overturn a Missouri federal judge's decision to dismiss their challenge to the Biden administration's process for determining the harms of greenhouse gas pollution. The 13 AGs, from states including Missouri and Louisiana, allege a White House-organized working group of executive branch agencies violated the separation of powers doctrine and federal law by crafting a social cost of carbon metric that all agencies are expected to comply with. They said U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig was wrong to dismiss their case for lack of standing. The social cost of carbon...

