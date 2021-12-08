1st Circ. May Revive Suit Over IRS Crypto Doc Seizure

By Chris Villani (December 8, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- The First Circuit suggested a New Hampshire man is able to sue the IRS to keep the government from getting its hands on his cryptocurrency records, saying during oral arguments Wednesday that the law preventing such suits doesn't apply when there's no tax penalty at stake. The panel looked to the U.S. Supreme Court's May decision in CIC Services LLC v. Internal Revenue Service et al., which held that a suit that does not target a tax penalty is not barred by the Anti-Injunction Act, which forbids suits that could constrain the IRS's ability to collect. Circuit Judge William J. Kayatta...

