FCC Asked To Redo 6 GHz Rules To Solve Interference Issues

By Nadia Dreid (December 8, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission must act urgently to craft rules aimed at preventing interference in the 6 GHz band and stop allowing new Wi-Fi–powered consumer wireless devices into the band until those are in place, a coalition of utility groups told the agency. More than a dozen utility trade groups came together Tuesday to petition the FCC to initiate a rulemaking proceeding regarding interference in the band, saying that the current rules "are flawed and must be modified to protect incumbents from harmful interference." And until then, they argue that the FCC should put a hold on licensing any new so-called...

