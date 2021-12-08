CFPB Says Racial, Religious Bias Showed In Recent Lending

By Al Barbarino (December 8, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that "irresponsible or mismanaged" firms carried out a slew of discriminatory and other illegal mortgage-related pricing practices in the first half of 2021, pledging to stamp out racial and religious bias. The discrimination against certain groups, and broader illegal fees and improper debits uncovered by CFPB examiners, were particularly harmful to U.S. consumers as they experienced increased economic hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFPB noted in Wednesday's "supervisory highlights" report. "Today's report reveals that irresponsible or mismanaged firms harmed Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, in an announcement. "We...

