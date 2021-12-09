Oklahoma Pushes High Court Again To Overturn McGirt

By Joyce Hanson (December 9, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- Oklahoma has again insisted in its arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court that its landmark McGirt decision should be overturned, saying the court must intervene because the ruling that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation still exists was wrongly decided and has caused disruption in the state. The high court's review of its July 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling is warranted because Oklahoma now lacks the sovereign power of a state to prosecute crimes within an area that is home to almost 2 million people, the state said in its brief Wednesday. It is petitioning for a writ of certiorari in a case involving...

