Withers Starts US-Canada Group With Ex-Baker McKenzie Atty

By Sarah Martinson (December 8, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- Withers recently recruited a former Baker McKenzie tax attorney in the starting of a new practice group focused on providing advice and legal representation to businesses, entrepreneurs and wealthy families with assets in Canada, the firm announced Wednesday. The international firm said the practice group's team, which includes Jonathan Garbutt, who started his legal career at Baker McKenzie, is based in San Francisco and led by Garbutt's former Andersen Tax LLC colleague and managing director of the San Francisco office Marsha Dungog. Garbutt said in a statement that he is "excited" to be reuniting with Dungog in the launch of Withers'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS