Salon Can't Get Client's Mental Health Records In Burn Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (December 9, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court said a woman accusing a beauty salon of inflicting chemical burns and subsequent emotional distress cannot be forced to turn over certain mental health records, saying the documents are protected by the state's psychiatrist-patient privilege statute. The three-judge panel on Wednesday overturned a trial court's order that compelled Karen Tavella-Zirilli to hand over communications she's had with psychiatrists and psychologists for in camera review. Contrary to the lower court's findings, she never consented to the release of such materials, the panel said. The lower court had no right to order these specific confidential records and offered insufficient...

