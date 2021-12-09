Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Orleans Jeweler Turns To 5th Circ. In Virus Coverage Row

By Eli Flesch (December 9, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- The New Orleans-based jeweler Coleman E. Adler & Sons asked the Fifth Circuit to revive its pandemic coverage suit, saying the coronavirus physically damaged its stores, entitling it to coverage under its policy with Axis Surplus Insurance Co.

Adler & Sons on Monday said the presence of the virus at its locations — including in individuals infected with COVID-19 — damaged its premises. The appeal is one of the latest before the Fifth Circuit, which heard its first pandemic coverage suit last month.

"Adler purchased an 'all-risk' insurance policy from Axis to insure its property and business operations. Such a policy...

