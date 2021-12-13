Drugmakers Sue Teva Over Insomnia Medication Patent

By Silvia Martelli (December 13, 2021, 6:30 PM GMT) -- Drugmakers Neurim and Flynn have sued a generics pharma giant for infringing their patent at the core of melatonin medicines used to treat insomnia. Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd., which is based in Israel, and Flynn Pharma Ltd. sued generic drugmaker Teva UK Ltd. for bringing its melatonin product to the U.K. market. The product infringes on a patent owned by Neurim, according to the two companies' Nov. 24 High Court claim. Flynn is the exclusive licensee for the patent under a 2011 agreement with Neurim that was amended in 2020, according to the particulars of claim, which have just been made...

