Zurich Fights To Slash Greggs' £100M COVID Claim To £2.5M

By Najiyya Budaly (December 13, 2021, 1:52 PM GMT) -- Zurich has told a London court that its business interruption cover for Greggs is capped at £2.5 million ($3.3 million) for a single event and that the insurer is not liable to pay up to £100 million to the bakery chain for losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Zurich has said that it does not owe the bakery chain between £50 million and £100 million in payouts to cover losses suffered during COVID-19 lockdowns. (iStock) Zurich Insurance PLC said in a High Court filing that it does not owe Greggs PLC between £50 million and £100 million in payouts to cover losses...

