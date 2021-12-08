California Urges High Court To Uphold Pig Care Law

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 8, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- California on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject agriculture groups' effort to overturn lower courts' decisions that upheld a state ballot initiative that banned in-state sales of pork born from sows kept in confined housing. The Ninth Circuit and a federal district court have sided with the Golden State on the matter, over the objections of the National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation. The two groups have argued to the high court in a petition for writ of certiorari that Proposition 12 illegally imposes most of the costs of compliance on out-of-state farmers, in violation of...

