Operator Of Illegal $2.5M Bitcoin Business Ducks Prison

By Rachel Scharf (December 8, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- A New Jersey man was sentenced to eight months of house arrest Wednesday after pleading guilty to converting $2.5 million in funds to bitcoin via an unlicensed business, avoiding a federal prison term sought by prosecutors. William Green, 53, received three years of probation with special conditions, including eight months of home detention with location monitoring and a ban on operating any currency exchange businesses. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty also ordered the Wall Township, New Jersey, resident to pay an $80,000 fine. A spokesperson for the government told Law360 on Wednesday that New Jersey federal prosecutors had asked Judge McNulty...

