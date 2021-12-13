Paralympic Committee Sued For Dropping Training Deal

By Silvia Martelli (December 13, 2021, 6:08 PM GMT) -- A provider of training services for international sporting associations has sued the organizer of the Paralympic Games over its decision not to renew a joint venture agreement, saying the organization used a pretext to get out of the arrangement. IF Education Pty Ltd. says in its Aug. 5 High Court claim, which has recently been made public, that the International Paralympic Committee wrongly decided not to renew a 2008 contract that established the International Paralympic Committee Academy. The academy launched a series of training programs for officials, athletes, coaches, committees and others about the organization of the Paralympic Games, the claim says. Under the...

