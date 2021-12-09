EPA Backs Trump Pollution Rule Rollback At Utah Coal Plants

By Clark Mindock (December 9, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- The Biden administration plans on defending a Trump-era rollback of haze protections for national parks and wilderness areas near Utah coal plants, according to four groups that sued the government in the Tenth Circuit for loosening the pollution controls. The Sierra Club, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, HEAL Utah and the National Parks Conservation Association said Wednesday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had notified them during mediation of its intent to defend a proposed rule announced in 2020 that allows two major Utah coal plants to continue operating without installing necessary equipment to reduce smog. The groups said the message...

