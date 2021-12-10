Short Sale Verdict Shows Need For Better Portfolio Disclosure

By Perrie Weiner, Kelton Basirico and Allie Stackhouse (December 10, 2021, 11:37 AM EST) -- With the advent of social media and the accessibility of online forums, small- and mid-cap companies are more frequently becoming victims of short-and-distort schemes. While market manipulation is typically at the forefront of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement actions, short-and-distort securities fraud was flying under the radar until recently. In 2018, in SEC v. Lemelson in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the SEC made clear that it intends to pursue bad actors engaging in short-and-distort schemes when it filed suit against Gregory Lemelson, who goes by Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson, and Massachusetts-based Lemelson Capital Management LLC, for violations...

