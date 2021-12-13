Jury Finds Brooklyn Judge Guilty Of Obstructing Feds

By Pete Brush (December 13, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A federal jury on Monday convicted a Brooklyn state judge of obstructing the Manhattan U.S. attorney's probe of Kam Wong, the incarcerated former Municipal Credit Union CEO with whom she was friendly while she served on the lender's board. Nine female and three male jurors deliberated for about seven hours before reaching their verdict in a criminal case against Sylvia Ash, the presiding justice in Brooklyn's commercial division before her October 2019 arrest and suspension. The trial opened Nov. 30 and was overseen by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who set an April 20 sentencing date. Prosecutors charged in a four-count...

