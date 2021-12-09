BMW Denied Early Win in Faulty Oil Valve Case

By Jonathan Capriel (December 9, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge denied BMW's bid for an early win against drivers who claim a defect in the engine caused excessive oil consumption, rejecting the automaker's argument that the drivers' lawsuit is time-barred because the clock started when the drivers first noticed low oil lights in their cars. There is "substantial" evidence that BMW of North America LLC was aware of the alleged defect and worked to hide it from consumers, and that concealment tolled the four-year statute of limitations, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage said in his order delivered Wednesday. "As we previously observed, BMW knew of the...

