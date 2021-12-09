Meadows Taps McGuireWoods Team To Fight Jan. 6 Subpoena

By Justin Wise (December 9, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned to a team of McGuireWoods LLP attorneys led by white collar partner George J. Terwilliger III in an attempt to block a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Meadows, via Terwilliger, filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a D.C. federal court to invalidate the enforcement of what he called "overly broad" subpoenas issued by the Jan. 6 panel to Meadows and Verizon Wireless. The complaint arrived amid a monthslong dispute between the panel and Meadows over requests for documents and testimony as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS