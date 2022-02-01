Government Contracts Group Of The Year: Crowell & Moring

By Jennifer Doherty (February 1, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP guided Amazon Web Services Inc. through multiple rounds of litigation over the U.S. Department of Defense's $10 billion deal to move to cloud-based computing under the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Government Contracts Groups of the Year. The Pentagon ultimately canceled JEDI amid protests brought by Oracle America Inc., which challenged multiple aspects of the DOD's procurement process, including the involvement of former officials with ties to Amazon. But before the contract went kaput, Crowell & Moring's team helped lay to rest Oracle's allegations concerning its client. The U.S. Court of...

