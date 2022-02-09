International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Quinn Emanuel

By Nadia Dreid (February 9, 2022, 3:32 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP helped its clients out of bet-the-company litigation over the past year, winning a $1.7 billion award from the Indian government and setting important precedent in Brazilian oil contract law, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 International Arbitration Groups of the Year. There are 70 to 90 Quinn Emanuel attorneys who could be called "true international arbitration specialists" and work in the practice area upwards of 90% of the time, practice chair David Orta told Law360. The firm has a total of roughly 800 attorneys spread across almost two dozen offices around the globe....

