The Term: A First Amendment Fight Over School Subsidies

Law360 (December 9, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- Discrimination or church-state separation? That's the question the U.S. Supreme Court justices debated this week in a blockbuster First Amendment case over a Maine private school subsidy program that excludes "sectarian" schools. Law360's The Term dives into the arguments on this week's episode. This Week S3, E10: A First Amendment Fight Over Maine's School Subsidies Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, the hosts discuss Wednesday's oral arguments in Carson v. Makin, a constitutional challenge to a Maine program...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS