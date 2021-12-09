Pension Watchdog Warns Bosses Over COVID Uncertainty

By Martin Croucher (December 9, 2021, 11:10 AM GMT) -- Pension trustees in Britain should be "vigilant" over the health of sponsoring employers amid economic uncertainty arising from Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain problems, the retirement savings watchdog has warned. The Pensions Regulator said on Wednesday that successive lockdowns ordered by government during the health crisis has affected sales for many companies, increasing debt and posing a risk to pensions obligations. TPR issued the warning as experts said that a fall in yields from government bonds, coupled with the market's reaction to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, caused U.K. pension deficits to rise by £64 billion ($84 billion)...

